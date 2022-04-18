SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Working out is all about feeling and looking good and you want to look good and feel good doing it. Flexliving is all about the perfect fit and having workout clothes that move with your body. The company offers several different collections and options for women and men.

Flexliving aims to provide you with comfortable and functional workout clothes.

Discover and shop Flexliving Collection online. Use the code “GOODTHINGSUTAH” at checkout to receive 25% off.

Check out Flexliving on social media at @flexlivingcollection.