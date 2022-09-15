Chuck Fury & Ian Acker from (CHUCK) Happy Valley Comedy & Junkyland Podcast (IAN) Fit to Recover Founder and Director came to talk to us about their Fit to Recover Gym’s Comedy Show 9/23/22.

Ian shared his amazing story of sobriety and recovery. They are taking part in a health contest and you can follow their journey. You will just have to wait and see what the prize will be. Be sure to follow them on social media.

If you want to hire a comedian for an event you can go to https://www.hvclaughs.com/

Promotions: Show Friday 23rd at Fit to Recover Gym SLC 7:00 pm

