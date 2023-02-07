OREM, Utah (Good Things Utah) — In today’s Fit in Five segment, yoga instructor, Sam Vega, shared five yoga poses you can do at home in just five minutes. Contrary to popular belief, yoga is not just about physical flexibility, but also having a flexible mind. Regardless of whether you’re a beginner or experienced practitioner, anyone can practice yoga.

There are numerous types of yoga, so it is important to find one that you enjoy. If you’re new to yoga, try out different classes and styles until you find the one that suits you best. Even if you only have five minutes, Vega challenges you to take a moment during the day to pause, breathe, and focus on you mental and physical well-being.

Mountain Pose, which serves as a great starting point for all yoga practitioners. Stand tall with feet hip-width apart, hands by your side, and take a deep breath in. Exhaling, you should feel the tension release from your body. Cat/cow pose is done by placing your hand shoulder-width apart and your knees below your hips. Start with cow pose as you lower your back and bring your head up while inhaling a deep breath. Then transition to cat pose by arching your back into a bow while exhaling and bringing your head in. Thread the needle Pose is great for stretching the shoulder and spine. Start on all fours, then reach one arm up into the air before bringing it down under the other arm. Gently lay on your thighs so your upper arm is touching the ground. Puppy Pose helps relieve tension in your upper arms, shoulders, and neck. Start out on your hands and knees in cat/cow pose with shoulders stacked over wrists and hips stacked over knees. With arms shoulder width distance apart, walk your hands forward and begin lowering your chest down toward the ground. Keep hips lifted over your knees to keep them at a 90 degree angle. The Downward Dog Pose is probably the most recognizable pose in yoga. Start with your hands shoulder-width apart and feet hip-width apart in a plank position. Then walk your hands toward your feet, lifting your hips to create a triangle between your hands and feet. This is a great pose to stretch the hamstrings, calves, and Achilles tendon.

It is important to listen to one's body and modify the pose if it doesn't feel right.