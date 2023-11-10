Natalie S. Bedford Navarro, MBA is the CEO and Founder of The Thunder Method. We love when she stops by the studio, and today she mixed things up for us, showing us a “cozy at home workout”.

Head over to the couch and follow along for three exercises you can do right now.

Couch squats Forward couch lunges Reverse plank on couch

Email thethundermethod@gmail.com or reach Natalie through instagram and mention “GTU” to receive a discount on the “transformational package” for 40% off. Offer is valid through Dec 1st.

Natalie was nominated for Best of Utah twice, and just graduated with her MBA! This impressive lady knows her stuff. @bedfordian