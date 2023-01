If you have watched Good Thins Utah for 10 years, you might remember us doing FIT IN 5. We decided to bring it back for a little fitness fun. Bree grabbed the girls and showed them a few ways to tone inner thighs.

You can grab a can of beans, a free weight or anything around the house and join us for this segment. Add weight for a boost in intensity.

We hope you enjoy and have fun doing this along with us!