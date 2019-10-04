Fish, fright, and fun at the Living Planet Aquarium this Halloween

The Haunted Aquarium is happening now through Halloween at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium!

You can go on a scavenger hunt for Bigfoot, Yeti, the Kraken, and more! You can also discover fascinating creatures of folklore that may even lurk in your own backyard. Plus, you might get to see skeletons diving with the sharks. At the end of the month you can join the aquarium for some special trick-or-treating events.

Halloween at the Living Planet Aquarium, you and your kids will be able to take advantage of all these Halloween activities and still enjoy the normal Aquarium exhibits you know and love.

You might see pumpkins lying in the depths of tanks, scary ghosts hanging from different areas of the aquarium, and a variety of other spooky decorations for you and your family to enjoy.

If you have an America First Credit Union VISA, you can use that to get $5 off each ticket during the month of October! They also have $5 Off Family Night every Monday, where anyone can get $5 off each ticket purchased after 4:00 p.m. and they are open until 8:00 p.m.

For more information on activities and times, visit thelivingplanet.com/hauntedaquarium.

