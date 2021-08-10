First-ever suicide prevention animated series tackles negative self-talk

Suicide is the number one cause of death for children aged 10-24 in Utah and is the second leading cause of death nationwide for the same age group. Due to this alarming statistic, The Cook Center for Human Connection in partnership with Wonder Media is releasing the first animated series on suicide prevention called My Life is Worth Living.

The series features five characters who are facing issues common to those who are more likely to attempt suicide. These issues include depression, PTSD trauma, LGBTQ+, cyber bullying, and abuse. The series tackles the negative self talk that we all carry in our minds. It shows how human connection and resilience is the best antidote to debilitating negative self talk.

Episodes and information on My Life is Worth Living can be found on YouTube, IG, TikTok, and online.