Lightwalk founder and partner with Tracy Aviary on this event, Stephanie Bletzacker sat down with us today to talk about the Tracy Aviary’s first ever new holiday light event.

The event features immersive holiday light displays, including a maze and walk-through tunnel, nightly musical performances from area choirs and musicians, a round-up of local food trucks and visits with Santa. Additionally, each weekend, the event will include a festive Christmas Market featuring local arts, crafts and seasonal treats.

Lightwalk at Tracy Aviary runs from November 25th through January 1st, and is open every night except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Tickets are $19.95 for adults, $14.95 for children 12-3 and free for infants under two years old. Attendees receive $5 off admission Monday-Thursday when they bring a donation for the Utah Food Bank. Each ticket also includes a discounted return day visit to Tracy Aviary, December-February.

Tickets can be purchased in person at Tracy Aviary at Liberty Park or online at www.tracyaviary.org.

Access Note: Construction on 900 S. Access Liberty Park eastbound on 900 S or use the 1300 S entrance to get to Tracy Aviary.