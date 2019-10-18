First all female space walk

Today on Good Things Utah, it’s a big day for history! We took a live look at Nasa astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir who are hours in to an all-women spacewalk!

Then, we’re star struck! You can meet Kristin Chenoweth tonight, October 18, at her album signing here in Utah! From 6:30- 8:00pm visit her at the Deseret Book (flagship Store) located at 45 W South Temple, Salt Lake City.

Next, at what point in your life do you feel you have your social life ‘together?’ Ali explained that it’s higher than you might think… age 28!

Then, what are the five things people notice in your home when they first enter?

Entrance Smell Clutter Dirty Bathroom Pet Hair

Deena dives in on what to do about each of these.

Finally, how old is too old to trick-or-treat? Virginia says 14! Keep in mind though, many agree as long as you’re not knocking after 11:00pm or causing trouble on the street, you’re alright.

Lastly, Ali shared how millennials are obsessed with the ‘grandma chic’ style!