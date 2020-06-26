Fireworks safety for July 2020

Matthew McFarland joined us to fill us in on all things fireworks for celebrating the Fourth of July this year. He tells us we’ve already paid for them with our taxes, and these are professionally delivered and officially inspected and permitted by a fire agency. Safe distancing from the launch is already established, you can sit back and enjoy the show, without having to worry about liability.

There’s no clean up when you choose to purchase legal fireworks, and set them off at home. Please ensure that you are clear on the regulations for permitted use of fireworks, here are a few resources: here, here, and here.

Fireworks can be used July 2-5, and July 22-25, 11:00am-11:00pm (until midnight on the 4th and 24th)

However, even during these times of legal use, there are many areas of Salt Lake County where they are totally prohibited. This includes many peripheral benches, but also several islands of prone area within the valley itself. It is up to the public to know if they are in an area of legal use or not(fines may be as high as $1,000). To ensure that you are using Utah state approved fireworks, only use items purchased from an approved in-state vendor.

Safety Considerations: Always supervise children around all fireworks and similar products. Sparklers burn at 2,000 degrees and account for more than 25% of ER visits associated with fireworks. For children under 5 years of age that jumps to nearly half of all firework related injuries.

Ensure that you are on a paved and level surface, safely distanced from any spectators or prone areas (dry unkept vegetation, homes, vehicles, etc.). Always use eye protection, and always soak spent fireworks in a bucket of water for several hours before discarding. Never relight or handle misfunctioning fireworks. Never use fireworks while impaired Better yet, grab a blanket and a patch of lawn, kick back and let the experts handle the fireworks show!