Fireworks in a jar, and patriotic crafts for kids

Our executive producer Marchelle taught us some fun Fourth of July themed crafts that are easy to do with your kids! First up was fireworks in a jar. While she said it’s fun no matter what, the magic really happens when the lights are out, you have a black light, and neon paint!

Grab a mason jar and fill it up 3/4 of the way. Put in three tablespoons of olive oil, 3 to 5 dots of food coloring (neon works best). Give it a minute, then watch the colors come down, “bursting”!

Next are clever ways to do fireworks on paper with paint. One uses a toilet paper roll, another uses a fork! Easy to follow along with, try them this holiday weekend!