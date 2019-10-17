Firefighter’s manicure goes viral

When Battalion Chief Allen Hadley and Captain Kevin Lloyd from the North Davis Fire District were called to the scene of a car accident that had possible injuries, they didn’t expect to be viral heroes soon after. While medics were checking the mother for injuries they had the job of soothing a young girl who was emotional after the wreck.

Battalion Chief Hadley noticed that the girl had two handfuls of nail polish and thinking quickly of how to calm her, he decided to offer his hands for a bright pink manicure. Captain Lloyd also offered his hand as well when Battalion Chief Hadley ran out of fingers. Painting their nails ended up working so well that the young girl was distraught when Battalion Chief Hadley had to leave to go back to work.

The two didn’t expect the story to blow up like it did, they were simply being good people. The picture has since gone viral and they have received a plethora of calls, even some from other countries, letting them know how the story touched them. These men are truly great at what they do and it shows and we are proud that they are part of our community. It goes to show, that a small act of kindness truly can touch other people, even if it means having pink nails for the rest of the week.