Fine tune your form to get the most out of your workout

Andrea Jensen is a yoga, pilates, surge and high fitness instructor and knows what she’s talking about when it comes to taking care of your body. Whatever workout method is your go-to, she’s got tips to make sure you are using proper form to make sure you get the most effective workout.

Jensen shared that many of us are working out in a large group setting or even from home, so it is important to fine tune our form so we are getting all the benefits of a good workout. You want to make sure you are training the correct muscle groups and building muscle memory, preventing injury and getting the most out of your workout.

She focused on 3 specific exercises that are included in a broad range of formats including:

Plank: work from bottom to top, get high up on the ball mounds of the feet, straighten through the legs, engage through the core/support through the lower back, push the floor away, rotate the elbows, head in line with the spine.

Squat: feet are slightly wider than hips, root down through heels, knees stack over toes at the bottom of your squat, shoot hips backwards, extend through low spine/engage low abdominals, roll shoulders back, lift chest and chin.

Jacks: toes slightly fanned out, knees track over toes, soft landing, core engaged, shoulders pressed down, spine long, arms strong

