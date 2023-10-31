Written in the stars or star-crossed love? We talk, “finding your mate with astrology” with Christopher Renstrom, astrologer. He’s often asked, what zodiac sign am I compatible with?

He tells us that although there’s no such thing as a “fated” relationship, there are ways to determine which zodiac signs get along with yours by following this simple criteria:

1. Look for people whose birthday is around the same time of year as yours. For instance were you both born in the Autumn? This often shows up with family members, friends, co-workers, etc.

2. Same element. There are four elements in Astrology. Water (emotions), Earth (money), Air (intellect) and Fire (spiritual).

Air signs like Gemini, Libra,and Aquarius do very well together because these are people pleasing signs that care about their partner and like to talk about their relationship.

3. Benefics or Malefics? Venus and Jupiter ruled signs naturally gravitate towards each other because of their optimistic view of life whereas Mars and Saturn ruled signs are drawn to each other because they know what it’s like to go through tough times.

Astrology stresses that the best relationships are based on season and temperament. Season because the time of year that you were born colors your outlook on life and temperament because sensitive people do best with sensitive people (Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces) while outgoing types do better with other outgoing types (Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius).

We love chatting with Christoper and learning from his wisdom!

Website: Rulingplanets.com

Facebook: Christopher Renstrom

Instagram: @christopherrenstrom

Twitter: @rulingplanets