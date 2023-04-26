SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Mechelle Wingle, from The Wholeness Network came to the GTU studio to share how to find the wholeness within ourselves. Wholeness is an intracule part of wellness and something we all need to appreciate and have knowledge.

We are made up of four different bodies. While we know about our physical bodies, we also have mental, emotion and spiritual bodies. These are all different aspects of our overall being and the reason we need to comprehend fullness as we do not neglect any part of us. Too often we are so hard on these bodies and even neglect our bodies. Wingle compares The Wellness Network Library to a “Netflix”, There is a plethora of videos dedicated to focusing on your full being.

Get 50% off Embracing Fullness subscription and membership.