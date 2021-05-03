Finding support with postpartum depression

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

ABC4 main anchor Emily Florez joined us last month to open the door to a discussion about postpartum depression (see it here), a topic she’s since dove into even deeper.

Statistics are startling. Depression is one of the top complications of childbirth. Nationwide postpartum depression and anxiety impacts one in every five women. In Utah, it’s one in almost every two. A staggering forty-three percent of moms deal with some form of it.

Emily Florez has delved into a look at Emily Dyches’ story, in order to bring the discussion to light about the severity of the illness, and to talk about resources there are today that were not there for mothers five years ago when Emily Dyches was suffering.

There’s a need to rally together as women, and create a safe space for mothers to find support in dealing with postpartum depression and / or anxiety.

Watch for Emily’s two important news pieces. One airs tonight, and another tomorrow at 10 pm.