Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – What teen doesn’t want a little more money? Finding a summer job can be difficult sometimes, but it doesn’t have to be! Callista Pearson from Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation discussed teen job opportunities on set today.

A summer job is a perfect way for your teen to learn responsibility and hard work while spending time outside and having fun! Multiple positions are available for every teen, depending on their interests. With flexible scheduling, teens can still enjoy trips and personal summer activities while working a few days a week.

A wide array of jobs are offered through SLC Parks and Recreation, including; lifeguarding, sports referees, summer camp counselors, cashiers, and more! Hiring starts at 15 years old with pay between $10 – $19, depending on the position. Tune in to hear about all the job options your teens can take advantage of.

Visit www.slco.org/jobs to find all job openings.