Finding a safe place to land after divorce

Founder of The UnWed, Marie Carmel has a vision to give others what she needed since her divorce 6 years ago. Her goal is to redefine our “happily ever after” and help others see that divorce is an end but it is a new beginning. Carmel wants to provide support and resources to a post divorce by covering things like love and dating, employment, single parenting, blending and dealing with an ex.

Since the support group launch on Facebook in Sept 2019, there are currently over are over 1,200 members with almost 5,000 followers on Instagram and the website still continues to grow.

Website: www.theunwed.com

Instagram: @the_unwed

Facebook Group: The UnWed Community