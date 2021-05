Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Alena Helzer, co-founder of Zen Den came by to show off some of their favorite products from their shop. Alena shares their main message for customers is, “…take what works for you and leave the rest behind.”

She shares ways to use their relaxation box which includes:

-Spray

-Bullet Journal

-Meditation Eye Pillow

Promotions:

Use code GTU10 for 10% off your order.

Find Zen Den Shop on IG.