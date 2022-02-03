Find your tribe at Utah women’s workshops

We all need connection! Jess Wilkinson, with Lead Kindly Light, can attest to this. After living far away from friends and family in various countries overseas, the connecting thread was that women need each other.

As a mother of 5 children under the age of 10, Jess felt pulled to create a community here in Utah where women can come as they are and support each other. Lead Kindly Light has grown into this space she dreamed of. It is a community and space for women to SHINE one step at a time.

Wilkinson believes that women truly are the secret sauce to the success of our society. If a woman knows who they are, what they are capable of, and can step into that light and power, then those within her circle of influence will have no choice but to follow suit.

Jess is passionate about face-to-face interaction, so she holds in-person events and workshops. She loves featuring small or local businesses. Some past events have included a SHINE event with Utah author, Charity Lighten to rejuvenate the soul and reignite your shine. She just completed a LIGHT THE NIGHT GIRLS NIGHT OUT focused on setting positive intentions for 2022. Most of the events have a service project or initiative to help serve the community. There are plans for an overnight retreat taking place this summer.

It’s no doubt these events are making an impact. Jess expressed that her favorite part of these events is witnessing women walking away with new friends, new networks, and new opportunities.

To get involved visit leadkindlylight.co and use code “GTU10” for 10% off registration for the next event. Also, follow @lead.kindly.light on Instagram to stay up to date on events.