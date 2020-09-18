Find your perfect plant based on your personality

Decorating your home can be overwhelming. You’re basically dealing with a blank canvas, and when it comes to small touches like house plants, there are so many to choose from that it can be tough to know where to start. Do you challenge yourself and go for one that’s tough keep alive? Or do you make things easy and buy one that only needs to be watered once every few weeks? House plants can really elevate a space and make it go from cold to comforting, so you definitely want to make sure you get ones that speak to you. But how do you know which plants are the best fit? By looking at your personality type, of course! Whether you’re Type A, the social butterfly, or the spotlight-lover (lookin’ at you, fellow Leos), there’s a perfect plant for everyone. Keep reading to see which plant you should get based on your personality type, and then feel free to make a whole garden of them.

The Type-A

Want a challenge? The fiddle-leaf fig ($195) is a gorgeous addition for any room but surprisingly difficult to keep alive! This plant doesn’t enjoy changes to its environment and doesn’t like temperature fluctuations but is so worth it if you are up to the task.

The Social Butterfly

If you’re traveling around or too busy to remember to water your plants, the snake plant ($49, originally $55)) is for you! It only needs watering every 3-4 weeks but still looks great in the corner of the room if you want to host an impromptu dinner party over Zoom.

The Eco-Conscious

If you love a good dual-purpose, zero-waste option, aloe vera ($33, originally $40) is your plant-to-be. It looks attractive and is incredibly easy to care for (keep it in direct sunlight and water it every 3 weeks or so), and its gel also doubles as a salve for burns and skin irritants.

