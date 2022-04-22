McKenna Rose Brown believes every woman is a Wonder Woman doing wonderful things everyday! In today’s segment she hopes to raise awareness about mental health and to help others know they are not alone, for there is beauty on the other side of pain.

Brown shared her mental health journey, including her struggles with depression, OCD, and postpartum. Journaling was a tool she used to help her through her challenges. She now offers simple journaling prompts on her website.

Brown is passionate about helping women and girls see the wonder woman that they are. My Wonder Academy helps teach women how to create and nurture self-love and confidence.

Use code GOODTHINGS20 for 20% off your purchase through this weekend.

WEBSITE .mywonderwomanjournal.com

INSTAGRAM: @McKennaRose Brown