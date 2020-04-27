Find the sweetness in adversity

Relationship experts Linda and Richard Eyre joined us from their home today with a sweet message to think of the sweetness during this time of adversity. Sharing both songs, and lines from Shakespeare, this segment is sure to bring a smile to your face!

The couple has materials and ideas that can help parents make this extra time at home with kids both fun and meaningful. The Eyere’s are offering the following, all for free, including the first two units of the values program until April 30!

1. The values series Alexander’s Amazing Adventures is immediately available. It is a series of audio adventures that will keep your kids interested and involved for hours and provide endless opportunities to talk together about 12 key values that all of us want our children to embrace. Until April 30, the first two adventures in the series are free.

2. EyresFreeBooks brings 25 of our books instantly to your phone or computer for free and some of them may give you a chance to study and think about some aspects of your plan for your family.

3. There are several free previews that we invite you to explore, including a “secret code” for better family communicationand a dialogue for talking to your children about sex.

4. Or, you might have time to work a little on setting up a family economy or a family legal system, or on reviewing and modifying your family traditions.

5. You can follow us on Instagram @richardlindaeyre where we post on family relationships each Tuesday and a meditation on Christ each Sunday (because eternal families are the end and Christ is the means).

6. You can Listen to us on our Eyres on the Road podcast every week on your favorite podcast app. The most recent edition is about finding the relationship-and-family-centered silver linings with this coronavirus situation.

Whether you are a parent or a grandparent, we hope, for your family as well as for ours, that we can turn this unexpected, more isolated time into a good opportunity for our own internal peace and for added closeness with our families.

valuesparenting.com