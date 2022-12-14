Heather Nitta, celebrity makeup artist of over 24 years was back on the show today. Her professional hair and makeup career has made her an expert with print, commercial, film, and TV. Today she shows us how to find the perfect shade of red lipstick for the holiday season.

Even when you don’t have time to get your full glam on, applying the perfect red lip will elevate your look to a bold, party mode. We learn that the red lipstick spectrum consists of light, medium, and dark with tones of orange, blue, pink, and purple. Red lips can have different finishes too, such as matte, satin, gloss, and balm.

Heather demonstrates how to apply the perfect lip on model Brandi Hall!

