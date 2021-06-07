Find the perfect diet to help with that post pandemic weight

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Losing that pandemic weight may seem like an uphill battle but Desiree McQueen, Nutritionist/Dietitian from Think Fit Lifestyle is helping us make the right food choices.

You can enjoy your food and lose that pandemic weight when you make the right food choices.Those wanting to lose their pandemic weight may feel like they can’t eat at restaurants with friends and family but you can add eating out at restaurants into almost any diet. You can eat just about anything within moderation and eating out can be worked into almost any diet

Restaurants like Vessel Kitchen that allow you to customize your dish with your choice of protein and carbs makes it easy to stay within your macros while enjoying your meal.

Find Desiree Mcqueen online.