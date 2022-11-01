Tina from Sweet Pea Floral gave us tips on how to make your big day a little less stressful with the perfect flowers. We talked about how important it is to schedule a consult with the florist. Do not bring a lot of people to your consult. Tina said, “it might sway your opinion”.

The best advice she gave was to do WHAT YOU LIKE and don’t let anyone talk you into anything else. It is important to bring a picture of your inspo. Tina said a Pinterest Board works great, then she will help you find the perfect bouquet for you on your big day.

