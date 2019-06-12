Find success in motherhood, work, and life with Lisa Canning

Lisa Canning is an author, lifestyle expert, mother of seven, and celebrity interior designer from HGTV’s “Buying and Selling with the Property Brothers.” She helps moms design their lives around what matters most.

Her new book titled, “In the Possibility Mom: How to be a Great Mom and Pursue Your Dreams at the Same Time,” is what she calls the “mom bible.” It is filled with real and useful tests and exercises that will change your life. Canning covers topics such as having a family while pursuing your dreams, managing your energy and time, being honest with yourself, and helping your changes stick. She believes that success can be found in motherhood, work, and life. You get to define what that looks like. Her new book is available July 16, 2019 in paperback and e-book on Amazon and other retailers. Pre-order on Amazon now.

