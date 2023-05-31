Salt Lake City, UT – (Good Things Utah) – Looking for things to do this summer? Gina Sanchez from Utah Fun Activities on social media has a bucket list that will keep your days interesting.
Sanchez created a list of things to do right here in Utah that will bring adventure to your everyday life. Whether it’s going to a food truck or a scavenger hunt at Gardner Village, this bucket list has something for you and the whole family to enjoy.
Utah Fun Activities Summer Bucket List
- Visit a Dinosaur Park at the Ashton Gardens in Lehi or the Eccles Dino park in Ogden.
- Enjoy the summer movies at the park, most of the cities have a showing.
- Go camping and make some s’mores.
- Get wet and visit three new Splash Parks.
- Go for a Lift ride in Sundance or Park City.
- Learn how the butterfly life cycle gets a butterfly kit.
- Go stargazing when there is little or no moonlight and the sky isn’t cloudy.
- Be an astronaut for a day and visit the Clark Planetarium.
- Go for a Scavenger Hunt at Gardner Village.
- Learn about birds at the Tracy Aviary in SLC.
- Put on your boots and your cowboy hat and enjoy a rodeo.
- Watch a movie outdoors and go to the Movie Drive In.
- Explore the wild and go for a night hike.
- Participate in a parade with your friends and family.
- Visit the zoo and have a picnic.
- Enjoy a city festival.
- Watch the sunset by a lake such as Utah Lake or Antelope Island.
- Visit a new waterfall.
- Have a beach day in a lake near your house.
- Wake up early to watch a Hot Air Balloon Festival.
- Don’t miss Provo’s Freedom Days Festival.
- Visit a fun museum and learn something new.
- Watch a performance at an Outdoor Theatre .
- Play with a Kite on a windy day.
- Walk through Main St like in Park City.
- Visit a Farmers Market or a Food Truck Roundup.
- Listen to a live concert at a park.
- Visit a Flower Festival.
- Watch the sunset and the city lights in an Overlook nearby.
- Go fruit picking, cherry picking is around the corner.
- Make dinner with your family and eat on your porch or at the park.
- Get a ride in the Snowbird Tram in Alta.
- Ride a bike on a new park such as Juniper Canyon in Herriman
- Visit Discovery Park in American Fork
- Check out the wildflowers at the Uinta- Wasatch – Cache National Forest.
- Find a new swimming pool.
- Visit Camp Floyd State Park for a Lantern Tour
- Paddle board or kayak into the sunset.
- Jam out at Venture Park Tracy Adventures.
- Check out a County Fair.
For more, visit Utah Fun Activities on Instagram and Facebook.