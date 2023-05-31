Salt Lake City, UT – (Good Things Utah) – Looking for things to do this summer? Gina Sanchez from Utah Fun Activities on social media has a bucket list that will keep your days interesting.

Sanchez created a list of things to do right here in Utah that will bring adventure to your everyday life. Whether it’s going to a food truck or a scavenger hunt at Gardner Village, this bucket list has something for you and the whole family to enjoy.

Utah Fun Activities Summer Bucket List

Visit a Dinosaur Park at the Ashton Gardens in Lehi or the Eccles Dino park in Ogden. Enjoy the summer movies at the park, most of the cities have a showing. Go camping and make some s’mores. Get wet and visit three new Splash Parks. Go for a Lift ride in Sundance or Park City. Learn how the butterfly life cycle gets a butterfly kit. Go stargazing when there is little or no moonlight and the sky isn’t cloudy. Be an astronaut for a day and visit the Clark Planetarium. Go for a Scavenger Hunt at Gardner Village. Learn about birds at the Tracy Aviary in SLC. Put on your boots and your cowboy hat and enjoy a rodeo. Watch a movie outdoors and go to the Movie Drive In. Explore the wild and go for a night hike. Participate in a parade with your friends and family. Visit the zoo and have a picnic. Enjoy a city festival. Watch the sunset by a lake such as Utah Lake or Antelope Island. Visit a new waterfall. Have a beach day in a lake near your house. Wake up early to watch a Hot Air Balloon Festival. Don’t miss Provo’s Freedom Days Festival. Visit a fun museum and learn something new. Watch a performance at an Outdoor Theatre . Play with a Kite on a windy day. Walk through Main St like in Park City. Visit a Farmers Market or a Food Truck Roundup. Listen to a live concert at a park. Visit a Flower Festival. Watch the sunset and the city lights in an Overlook nearby. Go fruit picking, cherry picking is around the corner. Make dinner with your family and eat on your porch or at the park. Get a ride in the Snowbird Tram in Alta. Ride a bike on a new park such as Juniper Canyon in Herriman Visit Discovery Park in American Fork Check out the wildflowers at the Uinta- Wasatch – Cache National Forest. Find a new swimming pool. Visit Camp Floyd State Park for a Lantern Tour Paddle board or kayak into the sunset. Jam out at Venture Park Tracy Adventures. Check out a County Fair.

