Ever wondered what the difference is between retro, vintage, antique, and ancient? Michele Smith of Treasured Again breaks it down for us, while showing off some incredible treasures found at her Kaysville shop. We were especially wowed at the uranium glow-in-the-dark-glass

This newest and largest vintage store in Kaysville, is located near Bowman’s. There they treasure items, customers, and their employees.

Get 25% off one item with code GTU. This does exclude furniture and turquoise jewelry.

IG: @treasured_again_vintage_