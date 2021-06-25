Find out which game console is now consider retro!



It’s been 20 years since Xbox released their first console. Jeremy Workman from Retro Game Van is joining us with Throwback Thursday to talk about the original Xbox.

Jeremy Workman, Owner, Retro Game Van says that the original Xbox turns 20 this year saying that Xbox was Microsoft’s attempt to keep PlayStation from destroying home computers. The Xbox console had released great exclusive games and is the ultimate local multiplayer console for friends, family, and dorm rooms

To see more retro games check them online, FB, and IG.