Find out how to watch the live-streamed Miss Utah Competition

Daxonna Talbot, Miss Utah 2019/2020 came by to share her experience about being the first titleholder to reign longer than the traditional one year.

The Miss Utah Competition is taking place June 10-12 at The Covey Center for the Arts. For the first time, it will be live-streamed and anyone can purchase a virtual ticket!

49 candidates competing for thousands in scholarships. The competition is excited to showcase these intelligent and talented women after having to cancel in 2020 due to COVID.

The general public can purchase virtual tickets here.

Miss Utah Daxonna performed her dance solo, a lyrical dance called, “Make Something Beautiful”.