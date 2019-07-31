Find out how to build up your business

Do you have a business in place but you’re not quite sure how to make it grow? Salt Lake Community College’s Goldman Sach’s Business Program might be the solution you’re looking for.

Deb Bilbao, Director of Business Support Services for the program told us everything worth knowing when considering to take the plunge into the program.

Keep in mind, this program is for business already in place, not for startups. The program boasts being able to help you increase growth and sales.

You built your business, they want to help you grow it. There’s 570 graduates in Utah alone and 67% grow their business in the first 6 months! According to Bilbao, 85% of graduates do business with each other. If the business is selected it’s a scholarship based program at no cost to the business or owner. The program can also help you to build revenue generation and job creation.

Wondering how you can get started? Send your application to 10ksbapply.com

They are now accepting applications for Cohort 21 that starts in January.

Apply and watch your business grow!

https://mbrcslcc.com/departments/goldman-sachs-10000-small-businesses/

