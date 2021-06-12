Find out how these women are connecting others for a good cause

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

The women’s epic race is a way to connect with other women in the community and all for a good cause. Ashlee Hinds and Jodi Horton from Women’s Epic Race came by to tell us all about it.

Women’s Epic is Utah’s first mountain trail race created specifically for women. We wanted to provide an opportunity for women to leave their comfort zone behind and explore the beautiful mountains in their backyard. Women’s Epic partnered with No More Victims, a Utah-based non-profit charity that provides advocacy and mental health services for youth victims of sexual abuse — so they can go on to lead happy, fulfilled, lives. When our sponsor, Vooray heard about us partnering with No More Victims -they wanted to get more involved. Vooray has donated an active fanny pack to all 350 participants. For every woman who wears their fanny pack on race day, we’ll donate to our charity partner, No More Victims. You can think of it as The Fanny Pack that Gives Back.

More than just a race – it’s a community to connect with other women who love the outdoors, celebrate all day at our vendor village with music, food, and drinks, and get arguably the best swag bags ever! July 31st at Brighton Resort at the top of Big Cottonwood Canyon – Incredible Utah-based sponsors like Vooray, HydroJug, Nate Wade Subaru, and Mixers.

For every woman who wears their fanny pack on race day, we’ll donate to our charity partner. You can think of it as The Fanny Pack that Gives Back. Women’s Epic sold out twice as fast as expected! We can’t wait to make this event a Utah staple every year! You can signup on to our website to get updates about our next event.

Find Women’s Epic Race online, IG, and nomorevictims.us.