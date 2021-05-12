Find out how these volunteers make a difference by baking cakes

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Becky Carroll, Northern Utah Ambassador for Cake4Kids came by to talk about their amazing program.

Volunteer Bakers bake and deliver cakes to underserved children and youth. These children and youth are often in homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters, foster care, low-income families, and other difficult situations. Cake4Kids started in 2010 in California when a woman named Libby Gruender read an article about a foster girl becoming emotional upon receiving her first birthday cake. Cake4Kids has spread to 11 States now, with the Northern Utah Chapter being the first in Utah

Becky’s Grandparents did Foster Care for over 30 years, and their service left an impression on her. She wanted a way to use her set of skills and interests to help out as well. Becky discovered Cake4Kids in December of 2020, just a few days before her birthday. She reached out to the organization asking if opening a Utah Chapter was something we could do. Four months later they opened, and their chapter is now partnered with 8 agencies and they are delivering smiles to children and youth one birthday cake at a time.

Cake4Kids also recognizes that other special times in a child’s life sometimes go uncelebrated. So, their volunteers also bake treats for graduations, adoptions, and seasonal celebrations

They are always looking to partner with more agencies that serve children and youth. Teens 16-17 can volunteer with an adult, 18 and older can volunteer on their own.

Find Cake4Kids on FB, and IG.

Visit www.cake4kids.org to sign up as a volunteer, or to learn how to open up a chapter in your area.