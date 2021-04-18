Find out how showers on the go can give someone a fresh start!

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Deby Thelin with Showers of Hope talks about how showers and loving encouragement can be a pathway out of homelessness. Most of us are a paycheck away from being homeless. As a community, we can make a change.

Deby shares her incredible story about how she was able to rebuild her life through the resources provided when she was homeless.

She first became unhoused due to the Covid Pandemic. She went to LA to survive in her car during Utah’s winter weather. By finding showers and safe parking lots with meals and clean laundry she was able to get back on her feet. Once Deby was able to land a great job, she was able to finally give back and donated a pallet of hygienic products.

She was recognized for her actions and was invited to The Kelly Clarkson Show to share her inspiring story.

Deby continues to pay it forward along with her friend Renee by working to bring mobile ‘Showers of Hope’ to Utah through her 501c3 foundation called, “The Open Mind Foundation”. They need $20K more for their first trailer. They have started communicating with the city and state with the hope to get support and co-operation from them.

You can find more information about Showers of Hope – Utah online, and on FB.

You can help contribute to their cause at their Go Fund Me here.