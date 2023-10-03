SANDY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Sharing hope and healing is what the Healing Utah Success Summit is all about. Founders, Al Richards and Malory Ruesch, along with the speakers for the event, Brad Neufeld and Curtis Marsh joined us on the show to share all that is in store for this year’s summit.

Taking place at the Miller Free Enterprise Building in Sandy on Oct 7th 2023, the summit aims to educate, inspire and create possibilities for families impacted by addiction. There will be four speakers, tons of vendors, and a whole lot of surprises to connect the community.

They are giving away eight tickets to the summit if you go to the Healing Utah success summit Facebook page, and email to nominate someone at Rueschrecovery@gmail.com

For all other information visit www.rueschrecovery.com and Instagram: @Al Richards @Rueschrecovery @resiliencetalknetwork