SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) Are you struggling to find happiness in your life? Kaili Smith, motivational speaker and happiness expert, has some tips for you.

First and foremost, it’s important to embrace where you’re at in life. It’s natural to want more, but if that’s all you’re focusing on, you’ll likely end up feeling frustrated. Instead, try to make a plan (if you don’t have one already) and start moving towards your goals. But remember to let go of the outcome and trust that things will work out for the best.

Sometimes, our struggles can be amplified by social media. If you’re feeling down, it’s important to take a break from the online world and get offline. A study from 2007 found that if people were feeling lonely and went on Facebook, they often left feeling even more lonely. So when you’re struggling, try to avoid amplifying your anxiety by getting offline and focusing on other things.

Another key to happiness is finding your mission in life. It can be tough to know the purpose of being a human being, but one way to start is by asking yourself what you want people to feel when they interact with you. Do you want to make them feel loved, supported, or inspired? Once you have a clear idea of your mission, it becomes easier to find joy and fulfillment in your daily life.

For more tips and inspiration from Kaili Smith, be sure to follow her on Instagram @kailispeaks and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/kailispeaks. Happy living!