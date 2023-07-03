SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — If you’re a fan of all things magical and fantastical, then mark your calendars for the exciting event coming to the County Library this July. Magic and Mayhem is a month-long event that embraces beloved fandoms such as Dungeons and Dragons, Harry Potter, Wings of Fire, King Arthur, Alice in Wonderland, Lord of the Rings, Narnia, and many more.

Marissa Hodges from The County Library joined us on the show to share more about the exciting activities happening this month. Visitors can experience movie screenings, crafts and potions classes to learn the art of creating mystical elixirs or join thrilling scavenger hunts that will challenge your knowledge of these enchanting universes.

The best part? All of these Magic and Mayhem activities are free and open to individuals of all ages. So whether you’re a child, teenager, or adult, the County Library welcomes you to join in the fun and excitement.

To find a complete list of scheduled activities, visit thecountylibrary.org/wizarding.