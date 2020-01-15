Find a lost loved one with Troy Dunn

Troy Dunn has been in the business of helping people find their lost loved ones for years. His new non-profit organization, The Locator Foundation, wants to show their powerful work of rebuilding families.

This foundation has been formed to grant the wishes of those who are desperately seeking to be reunited with a long lost loved one.

Dunn is known to millions of TV viewers. He has spent the past 28 years working with his team to help rebuild thousands of families world-wide. He has appeared on Dr. Phil, Oprah, and countless other shows and media outlets.

According to Dunn, The Locator Foundation was created to grant as many requests as possible to seek that help. For more information on “The Locator” visit Dunn’s website at www.TheLocator.org