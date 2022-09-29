Felicia Baca, Director of the Salt Lake City Arts Council, and Michael Marinos, from DadBod, joined us on the show to share about the closing show of the 35th Annual Twilight Concert Series.

Marinos began by sharing a funny experience that happened to him- He got an ABC4 tattoo because he was planning on being on the news for the Rainbow Kitten Surprise show at the beginning of the season. However, the concert got cancelled! So we had to bring him on the show and share his story.

The Twilight Concert Series has grown tremendously over the past 35 years. This series presents nationally recognized and upcoming recording artists paired with local musicians and performers. The true purpose of the series has always been to bring the community together, support artists, and feel uplifted by one another through an affordable, live concert.

The final show of the season is on Friday, September 30th.

Tickets are still available: 24tix.com

More information can be found at twilightconcertseries.com or saltlakearts.org