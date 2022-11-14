SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) Patrick Beatty reviews this week’s films with all of them being on the must see list. See the movies below!

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Where to Watch: Roku App

Rated: PG-13

See it or Skip it: See it

Spirited

Where to Watch: Theaters

Rated: PG-13

See it or Skip it: See it

Falling For Christmas

Where to Watch: Apple TV +

Rated: NR

See it or Skip it: See it

Website: https://patrickbeattyreviews.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/patrickbeattyreviews

Twitter: @patbreviews

Facebook: Patrick Beatty Reviews

TikTok: Patrick Beatty Reviews

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/patrickbeattyreviews