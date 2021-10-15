Films for your spooky movie night



Patrick Beatty is back on set today and giving his reviews on this weekend’s top shows and movies.

‘The Last Duel’ (Theaters)

Directed By: Sir Ridley Scott

Rated: R

Score: 6/10

Synopsis: King Charles VI declares that Knight Jean de Carrouges settle his dispute with his squire by challenging him to a duel.

‘Squid Game’ (Netflix)

Directed By: Hwang Dong-hyuk

Rated: TV-MA

Score: 9/10

Synopsis: Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits with deadly high stakes. A survival game that has a whopping 45.6 billion-won prize at stake.

‘Halloween Kills’ (Theaters)

Directed By: David Gordon Green

Rated: R

Score: Please help he’s got my family this isn’t a joke get help/10

Synopsis: The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode continues in the next thrilling chapter of the Halloween series.

