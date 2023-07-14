Actors and original “Studio C” actors Stacey Harkey and Natalie Madsen joined us to tell us all about their journey to make a funny, family-friendly and full feature-film! Shot around our state, they hope to take the finished product national!

“Go West”, makes its way to theaters on July 19th. This is an incredible milestone for JK! Studios, as it marks the first time the beloved original cast appear on the big screen together.

Directed by the talented minds behind the hit comedy show, “Go West” promises to be a delightful roller coaster ride that will have audiences in stitches. With all ten cast members showcasing their impeccable comedic skills and the legendary Sean Astin narrating the wild escapades, this quirky and heartwarming tale of misadventures is sure to captivate audiences of all ages.

So, mark your calendars and prepare for a hilariously unforgettable experience with “Go West”!

Tickets to their event here. See the full movie trailer here.