SEVIER COUNTY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — The harsh reality is that there are kids that are going hungry in our state. Shalane Stubbs and Jessica Ogden are striving to make a difference in their community in Sevier Country and hope to inspire others to get involved in making sure no kid goes hungry this holiday season.

The sister duo created local Non Profit- The Backpack Club in Sevier County. Heading into their 4th year, the program feeds children in their community that go without food over the weekends, Holiday breaks as well as over the Summer break. Unfortunately, there is a huge need in Utah. The cost to feed one child for the year is about $395 and they are currently feeding over 150 children every weekend. This is possible because of the generous people who donate food items and financial support that make the mission of The Backpack Club possible.

If you are interested in getting involved and helping feed a child in need, please visit www.backpackclub.org and follow them on social media @seviercountybackpackclub