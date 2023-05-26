Fiiz is the fastest growing soda shop in the country, with multiple additional openings happening through Utah! Delicious drinks with a ton of options.

Leentje, head of marketing, and Laura, business coach, trainer, and franchisee tell summer is a great time for mixed sodas for the whole family! Be it lounging on the lawn, taking a trip to the mountains, or biking around town, a drink and snack from Fiiz are the perfect companions.

Fiiz is the largest mixed soda shop in the country with fifty-seven locations across ten states! They’ve opened eleven new stores in 2023 so far, and five more Utah locations opening in the next month in Centerville, Kamas, Oakley, Riverdale, Santaquin. So from St. George to Logan and everywhere in between you can easily find a Fizz!

With a wide variety of not only mixed sodas, but frozen drinks, smoothies and kid’s drinks, there are over 800 combinations!

Fiiz is doing a $1000 giveaway for the day through their social media! Hop on and enter to win.

