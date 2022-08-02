Amanda and Gracelyn Wilkinson came on the show today to talk an upcoming benefit event.

When Gracelyn was in ninth grade, she was at a theatre rehearsal at school when she stepped on exposed live wires.

After the electrocution, she has spent years recovering and about 12 months in the hospital requiring an open chest surgery, kidney autotransplant and feeding tube.

The “Fight For Light” event on August 5th at Pleasant Grove High School is a fundraiser for Gracelyn to receive up to six months of treatment.

To support, visit fight-for-light.ticketleap.com or Venmo @OperationKids and mentions ‘Gracelyn’ in the comments.