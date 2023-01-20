SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – During the winter season, Utah air becomes extremely dry, making the task of keeping your skin moisturized extremely difficult. Dr. Meredith Gaufin, chief dermatologist at the University of Utah, joined us to talk about products that will eliminate this frustration, and keep your skin hydrated all winter long.

While Utah is one of the best places to go to enjoy winter sports like skiing, being out in the elements quickly dries out and irritates skin. Dr. Gaufin talked about how to avoid this pain by adding products with ceramides into your skincare, and the importance of this when it comes to protecting your skin in the dry weather.

The La Roche-Posay Lipikar Balm and many other CeraVe products contain these ceramides, and Dr. Gaufin suggests that these products should be used at least twice a day in order to keep the skin nourished. You should also be applying these products right after the shower to most effectively lock in moisture. These products are affordable options that won’t break the bank, and can be found at your nearest grocery store, pharmacy, or online.

Sunscreen is another important skin care tool to help maintain healthy skin during the winter months. When you’re out on the mountain, you’re not only getting hit with the UV rays from the sun, but also with the UV rays reflected by the snow, which is why skipping sunscreen is a bad idea. To avoid looking greasy, gel based sunscreens are best, and Dr. Gaufin recommends people use the Neutrogena Hydro Boost line for a matte look.

When you apply sunscreen, make sure you focus on high-risk areas, like the top of the ears, under the chin, and on the back of the neck, when applying your sunscreen. People should also try to apply at least 2 finger lengths of sunscreen to their face, and shouldn’t rely on makeup with sunscreen in it to get the job done. Your chapstick should also include sunscreen with an SPF 30 or above to avoid chapping.

Winter is the most important time to moisturize, but is also a great time to get your yearly skin cancer check and to invest in anti-aging treatments to get you ready for the hot summer sun. You can find Dr. Meredith Gaufin on Instagram at @wininyourskin and can see more of what she does at the University of Utah at @uofudermatology.