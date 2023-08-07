Jessie Richards Director & Founder of Fight Against Domestic Violence and Britt Loose, Marketing & Outreach Director sat down with us to talk about the Light the Fight Gala, a fundraiser for FADV’s critical grant programs that support Utah’s domestic violence service providers and survivors.

Fight Against Domestic Violence was founded in 2017, and to date has helped over 800 survivors and distributed 1.5 million in funds statewide.

FADV’s grant programs are “low-barrier”, which means they are easy to access and able to be used for a variety of needs. No other nonprofit in Utah does what we do. The need is critical, with programs offered to service providers statewide on the first of each month, and some months the monthly allocation runs out within hours.

For FADV’s first fundraising gala, they are seeking table sponsorships and the donation of auction items and experiences to help fund programs and keep them open and accessible all month, every month of the year. Donations (including sponsorships) are tax deductible.

“Light the Fight” is the theme because it acknowledges an individual’s difficult journey to overcome abuse, while also reminding people that there is light to be found in the fight. Nonprofit organizations, service providers, members of the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition, and individuals are actively working to create change for victim-survivors of abuse in Utah, and help is out there! Collectively, we are the light.

Our black tie evening, hosted by ABC4’s own Nicea(!) will include a cocktail reception with live music, dinner and dessert, a live auction, fund-a-need, and an after-auction party with DJ Skratchmo.

The event is being held on October 6, 2023, at the Goldener Hirsch Hotel in Park City. This is a private, ticketed event and seating is limited. Sponsorships and tickets must be purchased in advance. Contact FADV to learn more/secure your table. Brittany@fadv.org / Jessie@fadv.org

IG @fadv_fightviolence and @FADV.org