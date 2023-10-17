October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and we wanted to bring on Fight Against Domestic Violence to have a conversation. Sierra Holmes, programs director, and Jessie Richards, co-founder tell us the need for fundraising in Utah for victims of domestic violence is great. Shelters and service providers operate on state and federal grants that come with many restrictions. This means a victim/survivor may not qualify leaving them with no assistance to get into safe housing.

FADV bridges these gaps in funding by paying for rent, utilities, security deposits, etc. to help a survivor/victim get back on their feet. Their funding programs closed in 45 minutes when they opened at the start of October. Over $20,000 went out to victims/survivors that applied within those 45 minutes.

Generous donors are what keeps FADV running. Fadv.org