The Fiddle Preacher Bronwen Beecher joined the show today to share her musical skills! With hundreds of thousands of hours on the violin, Breecher, a classically trained violinist, shares her passion for the not-so-classical kinds of music! From the time she was four, Breecher was obsessed with music. Three years later after begging to start the violin, she began music lessons.

Music, she said, is huge. Playing multiple instruments in her new music video, Love Comes, a song about summer and nostalgia demonstrates her skills.

Creating a new kind of music student, Breecher teaches lessons. If you can breathe, she said, you can be a musician. Music is for everyone. From seven to seventy, anyone can start an instrument. Performance-based playing allows for people to have a reason to practice and a constant motivation to be involved in music. Find her on her website, or on the Your Music Tribe website to take lessons.

Instagram: @Tribe_Music_Community

@bronwenbeecher

Website: https://www.bronwenbeecher.com/